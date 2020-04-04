1793 Fielding Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Cute & Cozy 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Hampton! - Your Search Ends Here! This Cozy Abode in the Southfield Subdivision is waiting just for you! The townhome is conveniently located in the Hampton / Lovejoy area, just minutes from shopping, banking, entertainment & more. Features a Spacious main living area, Kitchen with tons of cabinet space & all appliances included, Large master with bright windows and on suite bath, an additional bedroom, and back patio perfect for those upcoming spring BBQs! Don't miss this one; visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



