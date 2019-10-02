All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

1735 Fielding Way

1735 Fielding Way · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Fielding Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 9/29/2019 FROM 10AM TO 11AM

We have a nice and well maintained 3 bedroom townhome for lease. All kitchen appliances are included.

Townhome has been recently renovated and has new paint, new carpet, and new flooring.

Rent also includes a one car garage.

No pets

Sorry no VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME

$1050.00 is the discounted rent from $1100.00 for online rent payment on the 1st of each month. Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee. 100.00 doc prep fe

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 9/29/2019 FROM 10AM TO 11AM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Fielding Way have any available units?
1735 Fielding Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 1735 Fielding Way currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Fielding Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Fielding Way pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Fielding Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 1735 Fielding Way offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Fielding Way offers parking.
Does 1735 Fielding Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Fielding Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Fielding Way have a pool?
No, 1735 Fielding Way does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Fielding Way have accessible units?
No, 1735 Fielding Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Fielding Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Fielding Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Fielding Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Fielding Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

