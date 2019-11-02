All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 12034 Quail Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
12034 Quail Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

12034 Quail Dr

12034 Quail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12034 Quail Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12034 Quail Drive
Hampton, GA 30228

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

This stately two story home is a new build with all the modern conveniences. Great open floor plan with large, carpeted living room and kitchen with tile flooring and gorgeous wood cabinetry. Guest bath on the main floor. Upstairs is a lovely master suite with walk in closet and dual vanity sinks. Other bedrooms are also roomy. Great location close to Hwy 41 and several restaurants, including: Bay Breeze Seafood, China Kitchen, JR Crickets Lovejoy and Happy China.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Clayton County Water System
Gas: All Electric
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12034 Quail Dr have any available units?
12034 Quail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 12034 Quail Dr have?
Some of 12034 Quail Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12034 Quail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12034 Quail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12034 Quail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12034 Quail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12034 Quail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12034 Quail Dr offers parking.
Does 12034 Quail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12034 Quail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12034 Quail Dr have a pool?
No, 12034 Quail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12034 Quail Dr have accessible units?
No, 12034 Quail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12034 Quail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12034 Quail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12034 Quail Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12034 Quail Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College