12034 Quail Dr

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12034 Quail Drive

Hampton, GA 30228



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



This stately two story home is a new build with all the modern conveniences. Great open floor plan with large, carpeted living room and kitchen with tile flooring and gorgeous wood cabinetry. Guest bath on the main floor. Upstairs is a lovely master suite with walk in closet and dual vanity sinks. Other bedrooms are also roomy. Great location close to Hwy 41 and several restaurants, including: Bay Breeze Seafood, China Kitchen, JR Crickets Lovejoy and Happy China.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Clayton County Water System

Gas: All Electric

Electric: GA Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.