All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard
Last updated December 3 2019 at 4:21 PM

11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard

11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard have any available units?
11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11942 Lovejoy Crossing Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College