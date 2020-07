Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Town-home with all the charm!! Eat in kitchen with pass through window to dining area that flows into the family room JUST PERFECT for entertaining. Master is over-sized with private on suite. Two additional spacious bedrooms and bath finish out this unit. Close to restaurants, shopping and schools. With all this to offer it wont last long. Call today!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.