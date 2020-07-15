41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Clean Two bed One bath Mobile Home in Ludowici Ga - Property Id: 267300



Clean 2bed 1bath mobile home in Ludowici Ga. Quiet location off Hwy 84, between Walthourville and Ludowici, approximately ten miles from Fort Steward. Fenced yard. All electric. Includes water and sewage; refrigerator; electric stove oven, and Washer and Dryer unit. No pets or roommates, please. Thanks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267300

Property Id 267300



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813731)