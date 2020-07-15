All apartments in Long County
Find more places like 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long County, GA
/
41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5

41 Thickette Road NE · (912) 492-1562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

41 Thickette Road NE, Long County, GA 31316

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Lot 5 · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean Two bed One bath Mobile Home in Ludowici Ga - Property Id: 267300

Clean 2bed 1bath mobile home in Ludowici Ga. Quiet location off Hwy 84, between Walthourville and Ludowici, approximately ten miles from Fort Steward. Fenced yard. All electric. Includes water and sewage; refrigerator; electric stove oven, and Washer and Dryer unit. No pets or roommates, please. Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267300
Property Id 267300

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 have any available units?
41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 have?
Some of 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 currently offering any rent specials?
41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 pet-friendly?
No, 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long County.
Does 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 offer parking?
No, 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 does not offer parking.
Does 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 have a pool?
No, 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 does not have a pool.
Does 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 have accessible units?
No, 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GASt. Marys, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SCKingsland, GA
Walthourville, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GADock Junction, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity