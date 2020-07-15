41 Thickette Rd NE Lot 5

Amenities
Clean Two bed One bath Mobile Home in Ludowici Ga - Property Id: 267300
Clean 2bed 1bath mobile home in Ludowici Ga. Quiet location off Hwy 84, between Walthourville and Ludowici, approximately ten miles from Fort Steward. Fenced yard. All electric. Includes water and sewage; refrigerator; electric stove oven, and Washer and Dryer unit. No pets or roommates, please. Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267300
Property Id 267300
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5813731)