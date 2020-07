Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You will not want to miss this well maintained home. This home is a ten minute drive to gate 7 of Fort Stewart and Hinesville. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, breakfast bar, all kitchen appliances included, master bath has garden tub with separate shower, very large walk in closet, covered front porch, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard, sprinkler system, 2 car garage. Call me today to schedule a viewing!!