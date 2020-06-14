32 Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA with hardwood floors
Did you know that the town of Loganville, GA was purchased for a whopping $150? That might seem like a crazy price today, but the lot on which the town was founded was purchased in 1842, making the price seem a bit more reasonable.
Loganville might be small, but its spirit is mighty. Loganville has an estimated population of around 10,458 people (according to the last census), covering an area of 6 square miles, and its residents do a lot to make the most of their community. Located in Gwinnett County, which is Atlanta-adjacent, Loganville residents seem to take pride in living next to one of the largest metropolitan communities in the United States while still maintaining a small-town feel. Loganville is a city intent on changing public perception and it happens to be an earnest cause. If relocating to Loganville is in the works for your future, you won't be disappointed. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Loganville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.