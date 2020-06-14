Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Loganville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >





5 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.




1 Unit Available
716 Ashley Wilkes Way
716 Ashley Wilkes Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Beautiful 4 bed, 2.




1 Unit Available
464 Village Way
464 Village Drive, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1836 sqft
Great Location in Loganville School District! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Room, 3rd Level Perfect for Playroom, Office or Game Room, Attached Garage. Call to schedule an appointment today!




1 Unit Available
233 Evergreen Way
233 Evergreen Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2108 sqft
A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island.
Results within 5 miles of Loganville





118 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.




1 Unit Available
1741 Long Acre Dr
1741 Long Acre Dr, Walton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
3166 sqft
With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.




1 Unit Available
3234 Watson Meadow Ln
3234 Watson Meadow Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.




1 Unit Available
2820 Ozora Church Road
2820 Ozora Church Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1748 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Tri-Level with plenty of front and rear yard space for your next family function! Warm and Rustic Hardwood Floors throughout the main living areas with tile floors on the lower level.




1 Unit Available
3101 Farmstead Court
3101 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2496 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom in Grayson for rent! New carpets! New Paint! Hardwood floors throughout main floor, a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom walk-in closet, master bathroom sitting vanity and a two-car garage.




1 Unit Available
3429 Woodruff Ridge Ln
3429 Woodruff Ridge Lane Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1474 sqft
Wow, pride of ownership, hardwood flooring, large rooms, fireplace, privacy fence, large deck, 2 car garage, wireless alarm, private and wooded yard, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, must see!
Results within 10 miles of Loganville





12 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1613 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.






270 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.





Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.




1 Unit Available
2856 Manor Court
2856 Manor Court, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1465 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3br/2bt Ranch with Basement in Snellville - Property Id: 6599 Quiet, Established Neighborhood in highly sought after Brookwood School District. Option to pay the Security Deposit in 2 installments.




1 Unit Available
3145 Oak Meadow Dr
3145 Oak Meadow Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2546 sqft
Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center.




1 Unit Available
2021 Rainbow Drive
2021 Rainbow Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1840 sqft
Newly Renovated/Split Level - Lovely Brick Home, Updated Kitchen and Baths, New Stove Top and Fridge. Hardwood Floors, Eat-in Kitchen, Great Room, Separate Den or Family Room with Fireplace, Arched Doorways, Basement with Bonus Room and Bath.




1 Unit Available
1981 Patterson Circle
1981 Patterson Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
two-bedroom, two-bath condo in a Lawrenceville fourplex. Hardwood flooring throughout, Stainless Steel appliances. Ceiling fans in bedrooms.




1 Unit Available
985 Waldwick Drive
985 Waldwick Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
2570 sqft
$1,599 – 4 Bed / 2 Bath w/ private fenced yard, hardwood floors & appliances! Description: Available July 10th! This home boasts a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and laminated hardwood flooring.




1 Unit Available
1432 Sand Way Southeast
1432 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2563 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.




1 Unit Available
689 Pine Cove
689 Pine Cove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2868 sqft
Large 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with full unfinished basement. Close to shopping and great schools with upgrades galore including updated paint, carpet and hardwood floors! The large kitchen features a tile backsplash, electric stove, and pantry.




1 Unit Available
1433 Sand Way Southeast
1433 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2579 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.




1 Unit Available
1461 Still Ridge Lane Southeast
1461 Still Ridge Lane Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2738 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.




1 Unit Available
144 Huston Dr
144 Huston Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
2996 sqft
Beautiful ranch with upgraded features throughout. The home features lots of hardwoods and tile. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets with tons of storage, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.




1 Unit Available
2067 Paxton Dr Court
2067 Paxton Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1738 sqft
Luxury 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath with unfinished basement Townhouse! Wide open floor plan. Look out from your large Kitchen with upgrades and breakfast bar onto your Dining and Living Rooms.
City Guide for Loganville, GA

Did you know that the town of Loganville, GA was purchased for a whopping $150? That might seem like a crazy price today, but the lot on which the town was founded was purchased in 1842, making the price seem a bit more reasonable.

Loganville might be small, but its spirit is mighty. Loganville has an estimated population of around 10,458 people (according to the last census), covering an area of 6 square miles, and its residents do a lot to make the most of their community. Located in Gwinnett County, which is Atlanta-adjacent, Loganville residents seem to take pride in living next to one of the largest metropolitan communities in the United States while still maintaining a small-town feel. Loganville is a city intent on changing public perception and it happens to be an earnest cause. If relocating to Loganville is in the works for your future, you won't be disappointed. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Loganville, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Loganville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

