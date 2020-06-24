4088 Tara Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With Lots Of Space! - Lots Of Space For The Money! Rec Room, Bedroom and 1/2 Bath On Lower Level. 3 Bedrooms On Main Level. Good Floor Plan, Cathedral Ceiling in Living Room, All Appliances, Huge Garage, Fenced Backyard. Pets considered, min $300 pet fee. To Schedule a viewing please register with www.rently.com. Applications can be found at: atlantapartnerspropertymanagement.com. We Do Not Advertise On Craigslist! Schools: Magill ES, Grace Snell MS, South Gwin HS.



(RLNE4759113)