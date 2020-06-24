All apartments in Loganville
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

4088 Tara Ct

4088 Tara Court · No Longer Available
Location

4088 Tara Court, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With Lots Of Space! - Lots Of Space For The Money! Rec Room, Bedroom and 1/2 Bath On Lower Level. 3 Bedrooms On Main Level. Good Floor Plan, Cathedral Ceiling in Living Room, All Appliances, Huge Garage, Fenced Backyard. Pets considered, min $300 pet fee. To Schedule a viewing please register with www.rently.com. Applications can be found at: atlantapartnerspropertymanagement.com. We Do Not Advertise On Craigslist! Schools: Magill ES, Grace Snell MS, South Gwin HS.

(RLNE4759113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4088 Tara Ct have any available units?
4088 Tara Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 4088 Tara Ct have?
Some of 4088 Tara Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4088 Tara Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4088 Tara Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4088 Tara Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4088 Tara Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4088 Tara Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4088 Tara Ct offers parking.
Does 4088 Tara Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4088 Tara Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4088 Tara Ct have a pool?
No, 4088 Tara Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4088 Tara Ct have accessible units?
No, 4088 Tara Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4088 Tara Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4088 Tara Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4088 Tara Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4088 Tara Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
