247 Chandler Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous craftsmen ranch style home in sought after Chandler Walk neighborhood. Home boast beautiful entryway, hardwood floors, full SS kitchen open to keeping room with fireplace. Access the gorgeous covered deck from the master suite, immaculate formal living room or the cozy keeping room. Great sized secondary bedrooms, huge bonus room/teen suite with full bathroom. Terrace level offers additional living space- full bathroom, bedroom with fireplace and access to secondary deck overlooking your peaceful, private back yard with lots of unfinished space to spare for storage!!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.