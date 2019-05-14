All apartments in Loganville
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:54 PM

247 Chandler Walk

247 Chandler Walk · No Longer Available
Location

247 Chandler Walk, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Gorgeous craftsmen ranch style home in sought after Chandler Walk neighborhood. Home boast beautiful entryway, hardwood floors, full SS kitchen open to keeping room with fireplace. Access the gorgeous covered deck from the master suite, immaculate formal living room or the cozy keeping room. Great sized secondary bedrooms, huge bonus room/teen suite with full bathroom. Terrace level offers additional living space- full bathroom, bedroom with fireplace and access to secondary deck overlooking your peaceful, private back yard with lots of unfinished space to spare for storage!!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Chandler Walk have any available units?
247 Chandler Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 247 Chandler Walk have?
Some of 247 Chandler Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Chandler Walk currently offering any rent specials?
247 Chandler Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Chandler Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 Chandler Walk is pet friendly.
Does 247 Chandler Walk offer parking?
No, 247 Chandler Walk does not offer parking.
Does 247 Chandler Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Chandler Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Chandler Walk have a pool?
No, 247 Chandler Walk does not have a pool.
Does 247 Chandler Walk have accessible units?
No, 247 Chandler Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Chandler Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 Chandler Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Chandler Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 Chandler Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
