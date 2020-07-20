All apartments in Loganville
181 Holly Court

181 Holly Court · No Longer Available
Location

181 Holly Court, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Ideally located in a cul de sac, you will love all that this rustic home has to offer, especially all of the updates! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with a kitchen island, stainless steel APPLIANCES (fridge, dishwasher and stove) so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Holly Court have any available units?
181 Holly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 181 Holly Court have?
Some of 181 Holly Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Holly Court currently offering any rent specials?
181 Holly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Holly Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Holly Court is pet friendly.
Does 181 Holly Court offer parking?
No, 181 Holly Court does not offer parking.
Does 181 Holly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Holly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Holly Court have a pool?
No, 181 Holly Court does not have a pool.
Does 181 Holly Court have accessible units?
No, 181 Holly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Holly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Holly Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Holly Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Holly Court does not have units with air conditioning.
