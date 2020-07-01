2610 Rock Chapel Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Rent or rent to own - email for quicker reply or text

404 692-1351?

Visit PathHomeGA website for more info



Minimum Monthly Income Requirement is $4200/month



Property Details:

Bedrooms: 6 beds

Bathrooms: 3 baths

Single Family: 2,404 sq ft

Lot: 0.26 acres

Three story home w/ fully finished basement

Two new HVAC systems

Full remodel - all major systems updated (plumbing, electrical)

New roof

Designer carpet and paint throughout

Jacuzzi soak tub in master suite

New landscaping

New exterior lighting

New blinds

New insulated entry door

New vinyl flooring

Refinished kitchen cabinets (new hardware)



