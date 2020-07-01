2610 Rock Chapel Rd

Amenities
Rent or rent to own - email for quicker reply or text
404 692-1351?
Visit PathHomeGA website for more info
Minimum Monthly Income Requirement is $4200/month
Property Details:
Bedrooms: 6 beds
Bathrooms: 3 baths
Single Family: 2,404 sq ft
Lot: 0.26 acres
Three story home w/ fully finished basement
Two new HVAC systems
Full remodel - all major systems updated (plumbing, electrical)
New roof
Designer carpet and paint throughout
Jacuzzi soak tub in master suite
New landscaping
New exterior lighting
New blinds
New insulated entry door
New vinyl flooring
Refinished kitchen cabinets (new hardware)
(RLNE1035202)