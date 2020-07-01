All apartments in Lithonia
Find more places like 2610 Rock Chapel Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithonia, GA
/
2610 Rock Chapel Rd
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

2610 Rock Chapel Rd

2610 Rock Chapel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithonia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2610 Rock Chapel Road, Lithonia, GA 30058
Lithonia

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Rent or rent to own - email for quicker reply or text
404 692-1351?
Visit PathHomeGA website for more info

Minimum Monthly Income Requirement is $4200/month

Property Details:
Bedrooms: 6 beds
Bathrooms: 3 baths
Single Family: 2,404 sq ft
Lot: 0.26 acres
Three story home w/ fully finished basement
Two new HVAC systems
Full remodel - all major systems updated (plumbing, electrical)
New roof
Designer carpet and paint throughout
Jacuzzi soak tub in master suite
New landscaping
New exterior lighting
New blinds
New insulated entry door
New vinyl flooring
Refinished kitchen cabinets (new hardware)

(RLNE1035202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Rock Chapel Rd have any available units?
2610 Rock Chapel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithonia, GA.
What amenities does 2610 Rock Chapel Rd have?
Some of 2610 Rock Chapel Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Rock Chapel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Rock Chapel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Rock Chapel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Rock Chapel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Rock Chapel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Rock Chapel Rd offers parking.
Does 2610 Rock Chapel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Rock Chapel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Rock Chapel Rd have a pool?
No, 2610 Rock Chapel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Rock Chapel Rd have accessible units?
No, 2610 Rock Chapel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Rock Chapel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Rock Chapel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Rock Chapel Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2610 Rock Chapel Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln
Lithonia, GA 30058
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr
Lithonia, GA 30038
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing
Lithonia, GA 30038
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk
Lithonia, GA 30058
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane
Lithonia, GA 30058
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy
Lithonia, GA 30038

Similar Pages

Lithonia 1 BedroomsLithonia 2 Bedrooms
Lithonia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithonia Apartments with Pool
Lithonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Luther Rice College & SeminaryClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College