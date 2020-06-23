Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lilburn
Find more places like 5005 Lawrenceville Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lilburn, GA
/
5005 Lawrenceville Highway
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:54 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5005 Lawrenceville Highway
5005 Lawrenceville Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lilburn
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5005 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn, GA 30047
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Great Business / Office Rental - Location, Location! 2 Year Lease Minimum. Great Exposure/Road Frontage. Lilburn Location just South of Indian Trail / Killian Hill Rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have any available units?
5005 Lawrenceville Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lilburn, GA
.
Is 5005 Lawrenceville Highway currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Lawrenceville Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Lawrenceville Highway pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lilburn
.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does offer parking.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have a pool?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have accessible units?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Similar Pages
Lilburn 1 Bedrooms
Lilburn 2 Bedrooms
Lilburn Apartments with Balcony
Lilburn Apartments with Parking
Lilburn Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Grayson, GA
Dawsonville, GA
Jasper, GA
Covington, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
Life University