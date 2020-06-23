All apartments in Lilburn
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:54 PM

5005 Lawrenceville Highway

5005 Lawrenceville Highway · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn, GA 30047

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Great Business / Office Rental - Location, Location! 2 Year Lease Minimum. Great Exposure/Road Frontage. Lilburn Location just South of Indian Trail / Killian Hill Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have any available units?
5005 Lawrenceville Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lilburn, GA.
Is 5005 Lawrenceville Highway currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Lawrenceville Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Lawrenceville Highway pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lilburn.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does offer parking.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have a pool?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have accessible units?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5005 Lawrenceville Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5005 Lawrenceville Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
