Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Oaks at New Hope

239 New Hope Rd · (833) 902-1458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-105 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 04-207 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 03-106 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1460 sqft

Unit 04-108 · Avail. now

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1460 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks at New Hope.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
parking
bbq/grill
e-payments
key fob access
media room
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus – We’re currently undergoing a MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making the Oaks at New Hope an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing outdoor swimming pool and playground area to the on-site fitness center and newly upgraded community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. Look no further, your new home is waiting for you at the Oaks at New Hope! *Oaks at New Hope participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks at New Hope have any available units?
Oaks at New Hope has 4 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks at New Hope have?
Some of Oaks at New Hope's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks at New Hope currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks at New Hope is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks at New Hope pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks at New Hope is pet friendly.
Does Oaks at New Hope offer parking?
Yes, Oaks at New Hope offers parking.
Does Oaks at New Hope have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oaks at New Hope offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks at New Hope have a pool?
Yes, Oaks at New Hope has a pool.
Does Oaks at New Hope have accessible units?
Yes, Oaks at New Hope has accessible units.
Does Oaks at New Hope have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks at New Hope has units with dishwashers.
