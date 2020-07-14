Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse gym game room playground pool 24hr maintenance parking bbq/grill e-payments key fob access media room

Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus – We’re currently undergoing a MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making the Oaks at New Hope an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing outdoor swimming pool and playground area to the on-site fitness center and newly upgraded community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. Look no further, your new home is waiting for you at the Oaks at New Hope! *Oaks at New Hope participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.