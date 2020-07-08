All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 582 Downing Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
582 Downing Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:55 PM

582 Downing Street

582 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

582 Downing Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
14 DAY Veteran Only FIRST LOOK THROUGH May 6. Prospect must quality under program terms by earning less that a120% AMI.

***Available Now*** 2BR 2.5BA Roomy Lawrenceville duplex unit is move-in ready with 1160 sq ft of living space! Large living room with plenty of window light and upstairs bedrooms are spacious. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 Downing Street have any available units?
582 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 582 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
582 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 582 Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 582 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 582 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 582 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 582 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 582 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 582 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 582 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 582 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 582 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 582 Downing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 582 Downing Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University