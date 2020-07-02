Amenities

513 Timber Ridge Court

Lawrenceville, GA 30045



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2



Don't miss out on this duplex in Lawrenceville at a sweetheart of a deal. Completely tiled living space with decorative stone fireplace and two large master bedrooms with private baths. The formal dining room leads to the galley kitchen and utility room. The back yard includes a patio and storage closet. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. Neutral painting throughout. Give us a call today!



UTILITIES:

Water: City of Lawrenceville

Gas: City of Lawrenceville

Electric: City of Lawrenceville



