Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:24 PM

513 Timber Ridge Court

513 Timber Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

513 Timber Ridge Court, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
513 Timber Ridge Court
Lawrenceville, GA 30045

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2

Don't miss out on this duplex in Lawrenceville at a sweetheart of a deal. Completely tiled living space with decorative stone fireplace and two large master bedrooms with private baths. The formal dining room leads to the galley kitchen and utility room. The back yard includes a patio and storage closet. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. Neutral painting throughout. Give us a call today!

UTILITIES:
Water: City of Lawrenceville
Gas: City of Lawrenceville
Electric: City of Lawrenceville

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

