Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
451 Cottonpatch Road
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:23 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
451 Cottonpatch Road
451 Cottonpatch Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
451 Cottonpatch Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have any available units?
451 Cottonpatch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
Is 451 Cottonpatch Road currently offering any rent specials?
451 Cottonpatch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Cottonpatch Road pet-friendly?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road offer parking?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not offer parking.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have a pool?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not have a pool.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have accessible units?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
