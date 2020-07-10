All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 451 Cottonpatch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
451 Cottonpatch Road
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:23 AM

451 Cottonpatch Road

451 Cottonpatch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

451 Cottonpatch Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have any available units?
451 Cottonpatch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 451 Cottonpatch Road currently offering any rent specials?
451 Cottonpatch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Cottonpatch Road pet-friendly?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road offer parking?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not offer parking.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have a pool?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not have a pool.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have accessible units?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Cottonpatch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Cottonpatch Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University