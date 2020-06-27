390 Serenity Point

Amenities
Stunning home with brick on all sides. 5 Bedrooms /3 Bathrooms, with Bedroom/Guest Suite & full bathroom on main floor. Family Room, w/ fireplace, opens to Kitchen with island & breakfast bar. Separate Breakfast Room, too! Also, Mud Room & walk-in Pantry, and formal Dining Room. 4 Bedrooms & 2 full Bathrooms upstairs. Master Suite has private bathroom with double vanity, walk-in shower, garden tub, toilet room & HUGE walk-in closet.Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.