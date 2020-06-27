390 Serenity Point

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning guest suite fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Stunning home with brick on all sides. 5 Bedrooms /3 Bathrooms, with Bedroom/Guest Suite & full bathroom on main floor. Family Room, w/ fireplace, opens to Kitchen with island & breakfast bar. Separate Breakfast Room, too! Also, Mud Room & walk-in Pantry, and formal Dining Room. 4 Bedrooms & 2 full Bathrooms upstairs. Master Suite has private bathroom with double vanity, walk-in shower, garden tub, toilet room & HUGE walk-in closet.Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.