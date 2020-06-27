All apartments in Lawrenceville
390 Serenity Point
390 Serenity Point

390 Serenity Point · No Longer Available
Location

390 Serenity Point, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Stunning home with brick on all sides. 5 Bedrooms /3 Bathrooms, with Bedroom/Guest Suite & full bathroom on main floor. Family Room, w/ fireplace, opens to Kitchen with island & breakfast bar. Separate Breakfast Room, too! Also, Mud Room & walk-in Pantry, and formal Dining Room. 4 Bedrooms & 2 full Bathrooms upstairs. Master Suite has private bathroom with double vanity, walk-in shower, garden tub, toilet room & HUGE walk-in closet.Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Serenity Point have any available units?
390 Serenity Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 Serenity Point have?
Some of 390 Serenity Point's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Serenity Point currently offering any rent specials?
390 Serenity Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Serenity Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Serenity Point is pet friendly.
Does 390 Serenity Point offer parking?
No, 390 Serenity Point does not offer parking.
Does 390 Serenity Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Serenity Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Serenity Point have a pool?
No, 390 Serenity Point does not have a pool.
Does 390 Serenity Point have accessible units?
No, 390 Serenity Point does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Serenity Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Serenity Point does not have units with dishwashers.
