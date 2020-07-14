167 Panther Point Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Be the first to live in this Brand New Townhome in the New City View Subdivision in Historic Downtown Lawrenceville!!!! This amazing home is located in the heart of the city, and is within walking distance of everything you need; Restaurants, Shopping, Theater, Bank, etc. This home features an open floor concept w/Spacious Great Room, Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen & Bath, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Shaker Cabinetry, Separate Breakfast area, Spacious Bedrooms, and a Garage. This end unit also comes with Extra Parking in the back! Come enjoy this unique planned community, and a lifestyle that allows you to walk to everything and still be a stones throw away from your new home. Call Landmarketing Homes, LLC(678)852-1205 to schedule a showing, or just stop by to view the model home. Available for move in on May 1st. *The City View Subdivision is located on the corner of Perry St. & W. Oak St.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lawrenceville-ga?lid=12174251



No Pets Allowed



