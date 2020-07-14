All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

167 Panther Point Lane

167 Panther Point Ln · No Longer Available
Location

167 Panther Point Ln, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Be the first to live in this Brand New Townhome in the New City View Subdivision in Historic Downtown Lawrenceville!!!! This amazing home is located in the heart of the city, and is within walking distance of everything you need; Restaurants, Shopping, Theater, Bank, etc. This home features an open floor concept w/Spacious Great Room, Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen & Bath, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Shaker Cabinetry, Separate Breakfast area, Spacious Bedrooms, and a Garage. This end unit also comes with Extra Parking in the back! Come enjoy this unique planned community, and a lifestyle that allows you to walk to everything and still be a stones throw away from your new home. Call Landmarketing Homes, LLC(678)852-1205 to schedule a showing, or just stop by to view the model home. Available for move in on May 1st. *The City View Subdivision is located on the corner of Perry St. & W. Oak St.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lawrenceville-ga?lid=12174251

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4848794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Panther Point Lane have any available units?
167 Panther Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 Panther Point Lane have?
Some of 167 Panther Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Panther Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
167 Panther Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Panther Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 167 Panther Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 167 Panther Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 167 Panther Point Lane offers parking.
Does 167 Panther Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Panther Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Panther Point Lane have a pool?
No, 167 Panther Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 167 Panther Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 167 Panther Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Panther Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Panther Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
