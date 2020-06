Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Welcome home! Charming family room with hardwood flooring, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinetry and dining that will seat 12. Mstr is spacious with Mstr bath soaking tub and walk-in closet. Fresh paint throughout and lots of natural window light. Lower level boasts a family room that is walkout with lots of room. The unfinished side is great for extra storage, a gym or play area for kids. Move in ready!