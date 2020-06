Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom, two bathroom Charming brick duplex. Recently renovated with all new wood look tile throughout and new interior paint. Conveniently located in between Kingsland and St Marys and close to Kings Bay Sub-Base. Cute neighborhood with low maintenance lawn. Laundry is inside the house. Pets are negotiable. Available for occupancy 7/6/2020