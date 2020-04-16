3070 Sand Wedge Circle NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome town home with one car garage and finished basement. town house was completely remodeled a year ago. New stainless steel appliances. finished basement with one bedroom and den and full shower. upgraded flooring all over. tile in bathrooms. fenced backyard. close to KSU.