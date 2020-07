Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool media room package receiving tennis court cats allowed accessible garage parking car wash area playground

Carrington Park is the luxurious, affordable home you and your family have been searching for! Just outside of Atlanta and right off of I-75, having the best of both worlds is possible! Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom units come with a patio or balcony, fireplace, crown-molding, lofty ceilings, walk-in closets, and bay windows. Whether it’s taking your dog to the pet park or detailing your car at the car-care center, our family-friendly gated-community will be the perfect place for your family to call home!