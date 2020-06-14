Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Jonesboro, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jonesboro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
10 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
3 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.

Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)
1 Unit Available
1625 RAVENS RUN
1625 Ravens Run, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elegant 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home In Jonesboro With Two Master Suites - Located in Convenient Cardinal Crossing, Space, Space, and More Space Abounds! This Two-Story Executive Brick Home With a Fenced In Back Yard Has Enough Room For You And
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
3 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.

1 Unit Available
928 N Cumberland Cir
928 Cumberland Circle, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Great 3br/2ba ranch in quiet neighborhood with hardwood floors. https://youtu.be/Gyc85rWcZuE Showing by video. This home includes dishwasher & stove. There is no frig.

1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.

1 Unit Available
7048 Brookview Creek
7048 Brookview Creek, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1112 sqft
Spacious, TOTAL ELECTRIC 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with fireplace, electric stove, large closets, and wood floors on the main level. Community has a pool and tennis court. Minimum 2 year lease term.

1 Unit Available
7175 Jonesboro Road
7175 Jonesboro Rd, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.

1 Unit Available
7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A
7175 Jonesboro Road, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.

1 Unit Available
6744 Cambridge Dr.
6744 Cambridge Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
Huge 3 Bed/2 Bath Split Level Home W/ Fenced in Backyard! - This Beautiful Split Level Home is Close to Everything including I-675 & I-285! Great Location for Easy Commutes to Downtown and the South and East Burbs! This Home Has Lots of Open,
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
5 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Hapeville
36 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
4 Units Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
13 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
4 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
