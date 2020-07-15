305 Mercer Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Photos to come Corner 3BR 1.5BA abode offers a master suite on the main floor, beautiful hardwoods, and a cozy floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the step-down den family room. There is plenty of room outdoors in the large level yard. Entertain friends and family on the huge deck - come find comfort here and make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.