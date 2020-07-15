All apartments in Jonesboro
305 Mercer Drive

305 Mercer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 Mercer Drive, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Photos to come Corner 3BR 1.5BA abode offers a master suite on the main floor, beautiful hardwoods, and a cozy floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the step-down den family room. There is plenty of room outdoors in the large level yard. Entertain friends and family on the huge deck - come find comfort here and make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Mercer Drive have any available units?
305 Mercer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
Is 305 Mercer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Mercer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Mercer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Mercer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 305 Mercer Drive offer parking?
No, 305 Mercer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 305 Mercer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Mercer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Mercer Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Mercer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Mercer Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Mercer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Mercer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Mercer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Mercer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Mercer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
