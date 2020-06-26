9935 Cameron Parc

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace

Property Amenities

TWO MASTER SUITES - JOHNS CREEK HIGH - ***VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***

This home features two Master Suites! Master on Main. & Master Upstairs.

Bedroom 3 & 4 share the jack and Jill bath (w/Dual Vanities)

One of the bedrooms up has a balcony & A large Loft area.

Formal dining area on main & Two story Family room with Stacked stone fireplace.

Separate office on main. Large kitchen with 10ft Island can easily seat 5. Granite counter tops, SS appliances, Gas cook top.

Full finished daylight basement, is stubbed for bath.

Simply safe transferable security system. Full finished daylight basement. HOA due includes yard maintenance.



Elementary School: State Bridge

Middle School: Autrey Mill

High School: Johns Creek



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



