Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

9935 Cameron Parc

9935 Cameron Parc Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9935 Cameron Parc Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
TWO MASTER SUITES - JOHNS CREEK HIGH - ***VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***
This home features two Master Suites! Master on Main. & Master Upstairs.
Bedroom 3 & 4 share the jack and Jill bath (w/Dual Vanities)
One of the bedrooms up has a balcony & A large Loft area.
Formal dining area on main & Two story Family room with Stacked stone fireplace.
Separate office on main. Large kitchen with 10ft Island can easily seat 5. Granite counter tops, SS appliances, Gas cook top.
Full finished daylight basement, is stubbed for bath.
Simply safe transferable security system. Full finished daylight basement. HOA due includes yard maintenance.

Elementary School: State Bridge
Middle School: Autrey Mill
High School: Johns Creek

----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9935 Cameron Parc have any available units?
9935 Cameron Parc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 9935 Cameron Parc currently offering any rent specials?
9935 Cameron Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9935 Cameron Parc pet-friendly?
No, 9935 Cameron Parc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 9935 Cameron Parc offer parking?
No, 9935 Cameron Parc does not offer parking.
Does 9935 Cameron Parc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9935 Cameron Parc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9935 Cameron Parc have a pool?
No, 9935 Cameron Parc does not have a pool.
Does 9935 Cameron Parc have accessible units?
No, 9935 Cameron Parc does not have accessible units.
Does 9935 Cameron Parc have units with dishwashers?
No, 9935 Cameron Parc does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9935 Cameron Parc have units with air conditioning?
No, 9935 Cameron Parc does not have units with air conditioning.
