9760 Preswicke Point

For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6080097 to view more pictures of this property. TRADITIONAL BRICK END UNIT W/ LARGE SIDE AND BACK YARD OVERLOOKING THE LAKE AND GAZEBO; GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES CUSTOM WOOD CABINETS, ST/ST APPLIANCES, VIEWS FIRESIDE FAMILY ROOM; OPEN BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN, LOTS OF WINDOW FOR NATURAL LIGHT; 2 MASTER SUITES W/WALK-IN CLOSETS; DESIGNER NEUTRAL COLORS; HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS; WALK TO RESTAURANTS & CINEMA; MINUTES TO GA400 & 141