9525 Fenbrook Ct

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Sought after John's Creek High School District!! Solid, 3-sided brick home in Swim, tennis, picture perfect neighborhood. Completely renovated with fresh paint, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, fresh kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded tile and completely landscaped yard. This fenced in home with full basement is roomy, sunny kitchen that opens to keeping room w/fireplace! Kitchen - level deck is perfect for entertaining,and overlooks a level, private, fenced yard! King-Size Master Suite also has full sitting area. Master bathroom w/split vanities. This home feels like new but in a very established neighborhood that will make you feel like you have lived here forever. Complete hardwoods on main with lots of extra room. New garage door opener, new hot water tank, this home has everything you are looking for and in the best school district around.