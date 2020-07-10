All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

9525 Fenbrook Ct

Location

9525 Fenbrook Ct, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Sought after John's Creek High School District!! Solid, 3-sided brick home in Swim, tennis, picture perfect neighborhood. Completely renovated with fresh paint, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, fresh kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded tile and completely landscaped yard. This fenced in home with full basement is roomy, sunny kitchen that opens to keeping room w/fireplace! Kitchen - level deck is perfect for entertaining,and overlooks a level, private, fenced yard! King-Size Master Suite also has full sitting area. Master bathroom w/split vanities. This home feels like new but in a very established neighborhood that will make you feel like you have lived here forever. Complete hardwoods on main with lots of extra room. New garage door opener, new hot water tank, this home has everything you are looking for and in the best school district around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 Fenbrook Ct have any available units?
9525 Fenbrook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9525 Fenbrook Ct have?
Some of 9525 Fenbrook Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 Fenbrook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9525 Fenbrook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 Fenbrook Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9525 Fenbrook Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 9525 Fenbrook Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9525 Fenbrook Ct offers parking.
Does 9525 Fenbrook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9525 Fenbrook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 Fenbrook Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9525 Fenbrook Ct has a pool.
Does 9525 Fenbrook Ct have accessible units?
No, 9525 Fenbrook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 Fenbrook Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9525 Fenbrook Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9525 Fenbrook Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9525 Fenbrook Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

