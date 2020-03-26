All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 9270 Heatherton Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
9270 Heatherton Walk
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

9270 Heatherton Walk

9270 Heatherton Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9270 Heatherton Walk, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking View For This Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Johns Creek Home! - Stunning and Absolutely Gorgeous Home With Views to Match! Wake Up Each Morning to This Stunning View! Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Oversized Master with Tiled En Suite on Main, Extra Large Kitchen With Many Extra Features incl Keeping Room with Fireplace. There Are Windows Galore, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wine Fridge, and Beautiful Cherry Cabinets. Large Covered Deck with Fan Is Perfect for the Entertaining Family. Home is Filled with Lots of Natural Light, Walk-In Closets In Each Room, New Hardwood Flooring Upstairs, Full Unfinished Basement. Lawn Care Included! Schools: Medlock ES, Autrey Mill MS, Johns Creek HS. Pets Considered with Owner Approval, min. $300 Pet Fee Required.

(RLNE3640279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9270 Heatherton Walk have any available units?
9270 Heatherton Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9270 Heatherton Walk have?
Some of 9270 Heatherton Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9270 Heatherton Walk currently offering any rent specials?
9270 Heatherton Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9270 Heatherton Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 9270 Heatherton Walk is pet friendly.
Does 9270 Heatherton Walk offer parking?
No, 9270 Heatherton Walk does not offer parking.
Does 9270 Heatherton Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9270 Heatherton Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9270 Heatherton Walk have a pool?
No, 9270 Heatherton Walk does not have a pool.
Does 9270 Heatherton Walk have accessible units?
No, 9270 Heatherton Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 9270 Heatherton Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 9270 Heatherton Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9270 Heatherton Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 9270 Heatherton Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College