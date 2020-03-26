9270 Heatherton Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Breathtaking View For This Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Johns Creek Home! - Stunning and Absolutely Gorgeous Home With Views to Match! Wake Up Each Morning to This Stunning View! Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Oversized Master with Tiled En Suite on Main, Extra Large Kitchen With Many Extra Features incl Keeping Room with Fireplace. There Are Windows Galore, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wine Fridge, and Beautiful Cherry Cabinets. Large Covered Deck with Fan Is Perfect for the Entertaining Family. Home is Filled with Lots of Natural Light, Walk-In Closets In Each Room, New Hardwood Flooring Upstairs, Full Unfinished Basement. Lawn Care Included! Schools: Medlock ES, Autrey Mill MS, Johns Creek HS. Pets Considered with Owner Approval, min. $300 Pet Fee Required.



(RLNE3640279)