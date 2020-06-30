All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:33 PM

913 Wentworth Court

913 Wentworth Court · No Longer Available
Location

913 Wentworth Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Awesome location across the street from Chattahoochee Reserve Park.Brand new siding and new roof. Freshly Painted Interior! Enjoy this active community that offers a private, 26-acre park on the Chattahoochee River! Easy access to N. Atlanta's major thoroughfares for a quick commute. Main Level, 2-bedroom condo, laminate style wood look flooring, neutral paint and more! Kitchen with view to Family Room. Family Room with lots of Windows and deck with wooded view. Breakfast/Dining Room. Washer/Dryer, water, sewer and garbage are included in the monthly rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Wentworth Court have any available units?
913 Wentworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 913 Wentworth Court have?
Some of 913 Wentworth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Wentworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
913 Wentworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Wentworth Court pet-friendly?
No, 913 Wentworth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 913 Wentworth Court offer parking?
No, 913 Wentworth Court does not offer parking.
Does 913 Wentworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Wentworth Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Wentworth Court have a pool?
No, 913 Wentworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 913 Wentworth Court have accessible units?
No, 913 Wentworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Wentworth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Wentworth Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Wentworth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Wentworth Court does not have units with air conditioning.

