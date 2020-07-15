All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

890 Olmsted Lane

890 Olmsted Lane · No Longer Available
Location

890 Olmsted Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
Johns Creek Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Beautiful new construction home! Master on Main, Hardwood floors, foyer and separate dining room with 6ft Panel Millwork. Stunning Chef's Kitchen with stainless steal appliances & designer lighting (fridge is different from photo). Opens to Breakfast Area & Family Rm with fireplace and custom built-ins, prewired surround sound, Screened porch overlooking green space. Master Suite with His & Hers Custom Closets. Upper Floor features large Bonus Room + 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths all with custom closets. Full Finished Basement with custom wet bar, bedroom, full bath & abundant storage. Walks out to covered patio & level lot! Swim & tennis Community.

Schools:
Elem: Wilson Creek
Middle: River Trail
High: Northview
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Johns Creek Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

Other details here- http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Olmsted Lane have any available units?
890 Olmsted Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 890 Olmsted Lane have?
Some of 890 Olmsted Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 Olmsted Lane currently offering any rent specials?
890 Olmsted Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Olmsted Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 Olmsted Lane is pet friendly.
Does 890 Olmsted Lane offer parking?
No, 890 Olmsted Lane does not offer parking.
Does 890 Olmsted Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 Olmsted Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Olmsted Lane have a pool?
Yes, 890 Olmsted Lane has a pool.
Does 890 Olmsted Lane have accessible units?
No, 890 Olmsted Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Olmsted Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 Olmsted Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Olmsted Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 Olmsted Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
