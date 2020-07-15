890 Olmsted Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly tennis court

Johns Creek Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Beautiful new construction home! Master on Main, Hardwood floors, foyer and separate dining room with 6ft Panel Millwork. Stunning Chef's Kitchen with stainless steal appliances & designer lighting (fridge is different from photo). Opens to Breakfast Area & Family Rm with fireplace and custom built-ins, prewired surround sound, Screened porch overlooking green space. Master Suite with His & Hers Custom Closets. Upper Floor features large Bonus Room + 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths all with custom closets. Full Finished Basement with custom wet bar, bedroom, full bath & abundant storage. Walks out to covered patio & level lot! Swim & tennis Community.



Schools:

Elem: Wilson Creek

Middle: River Trail

High: Northview

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Johns Creek Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



Other details here- http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



(RLNE2957022)