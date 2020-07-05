814 Dunes Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Hurry! Condo In Prime Location Available For Immediate Move-In!

This condo is situated in the sought after Rivermont community which offers a sport facility and pool. Roommate floor plan with carpeted and laminate flooring. Kitchen equipped with black appliances including stove, microwave and refrigerator. Washer and dryer. This unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. Self viewings and details for applying can be found online. www.aramisrealty.com. Click on the rentals tab for more information.