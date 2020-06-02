810 Falls Point Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Executive Home in sought after Falls of Autry Mill with top rated schools. Features include 3 car garage, entry foyer, formal living & dining room, butlers pantry, hardwood floors, & bed-n-bath on main. Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, & breakfast bar that opens to two story great room with FP & built-in bookcases. Check out the new composite deck & backyard with private setting. Master suite with large closet, sitting area, & steam shower. Finished basement with full bath, rec room, bedroom & potential home theater. Covered patio & hot tub too!