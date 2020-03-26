All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
7310 Kemper Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

7310 Kemper Drive

7310 Kemper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Kemper Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
GREAT SCHOOLS AND NEIGHBORS, One year old, Open bright popular Kendrick plan by Ashton Woods Homes. 4 sides brick, 3 car garages w/the 3rd car garage detached with completed finished loft above, special updated hard wood floor entire home, separated formal living & dinning, family room open to incredible chief kitchen with pot fitter, huge island, vaulted keeping room with second fire place, perfect size of all secondary bedrooms & baths, Gorgeous spacious master suite, spa bath with separate vanities, soaking tub, shower, marble tile & huge master closet. MUST SEE !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Kemper Drive have any available units?
7310 Kemper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 7310 Kemper Drive have?
Some of 7310 Kemper Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Kemper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Kemper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Kemper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Kemper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 7310 Kemper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7310 Kemper Drive offers parking.
Does 7310 Kemper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Kemper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Kemper Drive have a pool?
No, 7310 Kemper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Kemper Drive have accessible units?
No, 7310 Kemper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Kemper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 Kemper Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7310 Kemper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7310 Kemper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
