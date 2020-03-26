7310 Kemper Drive

Amenities
GREAT SCHOOLS AND NEIGHBORS, One year old, Open bright popular Kendrick plan by Ashton Woods Homes. 4 sides brick, 3 car garages w/the 3rd car garage detached with completed finished loft above, special updated hard wood floor entire home, separated formal living & dinning, family room open to incredible chief kitchen with pot fitter, huge island, vaulted keeping room with second fire place, perfect size of all secondary bedrooms & baths, Gorgeous spacious master suite, spa bath with separate vanities, soaking tub, shower, marble tile & huge master closet. MUST SEE !