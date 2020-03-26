7310 Kemper Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

GREAT SCHOOLS AND NEIGHBORS, One year old, Open bright popular Kendrick plan by Ashton Woods Homes. 4 sides brick, 3 car garages w/the 3rd car garage detached with completed finished loft above, special updated hard wood floor entire home, separated formal living & dinning, family room open to incredible chief kitchen with pot fitter, huge island, vaulted keeping room with second fire place, perfect size of all secondary bedrooms & baths, Gorgeous spacious master suite, spa bath with separate vanities, soaking tub, shower, marble tile & huge master closet. MUST SEE !