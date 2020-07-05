730 Eider Down Court

Amenities

Spectacular 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 4680 sq. ft. home in Alpharetta, GA. Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and study nook. Over-sized living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Breakfast area. Formal dining/living areas. Master suite features luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks! Gameroom/finished basement! Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.