730 Eider Down Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

730 Eider Down Court

730 Eider Down Court · No Longer Available
Location

730 Eider Down Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spectacular 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 4680 sq. ft. home in Alpharetta, GA. Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and study nook. Over-sized living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Breakfast area. Formal dining/living areas. Master suite features luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks! Gameroom/finished basement! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Eider Down Court have any available units?
730 Eider Down Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 730 Eider Down Court currently offering any rent specials?
730 Eider Down Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Eider Down Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Eider Down Court is pet friendly.
Does 730 Eider Down Court offer parking?
No, 730 Eider Down Court does not offer parking.
Does 730 Eider Down Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Eider Down Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Eider Down Court have a pool?
No, 730 Eider Down Court does not have a pool.
Does 730 Eider Down Court have accessible units?
No, 730 Eider Down Court does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Eider Down Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Eider Down Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Eider Down Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Eider Down Court does not have units with air conditioning.

