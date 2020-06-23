All apartments in Johns Creek
6625 Stapleford Lane
Last updated March 19 2019

6625 Stapleford Lane

6625 Stapleford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6625 Stapleford Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
GORGEOUS EXECUTIVE HOME IN DULUTH THAT INCLUDES SEPARATE APARTMENT! A super designer home that includes open, gourmet kitchen with all appliances, separate living room, dining room and den with fireplace and bookshelves. The Master Suite is very large, and the bathroom includes stand up shower, garden tub, double vanity, and dual closets. Hardwoods and berber carpet combo throughout the property. Downstairs is a full finished basement that includes a media room and a completely separate apartment that has a full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and study/play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Stapleford Lane have any available units?
6625 Stapleford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6625 Stapleford Lane have?
Some of 6625 Stapleford Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Stapleford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Stapleford Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Stapleford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6625 Stapleford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 6625 Stapleford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6625 Stapleford Lane does offer parking.
Does 6625 Stapleford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 Stapleford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Stapleford Lane have a pool?
No, 6625 Stapleford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6625 Stapleford Lane have accessible units?
No, 6625 Stapleford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Stapleford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6625 Stapleford Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6625 Stapleford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6625 Stapleford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
