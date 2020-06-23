6625 Stapleford Lane

Amenities

GORGEOUS EXECUTIVE HOME IN DULUTH THAT INCLUDES SEPARATE APARTMENT! A super designer home that includes open, gourmet kitchen with all appliances, separate living room, dining room and den with fireplace and bookshelves. The Master Suite is very large, and the bathroom includes stand up shower, garden tub, double vanity, and dual closets. Hardwoods and berber carpet combo throughout the property. Downstairs is a full finished basement that includes a media room and a completely separate apartment that has a full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and study/play area.