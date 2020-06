Amenities

This newly renovated 3 story townhouse is located in a gated community which is convenient to local shops and restaurants. This home has an open floor plan, 2 car garage, double-sided fireplace in the kitchen, granite counters, a large breakfast bar, an outstanding master suite and so much more. Terrace level offers a flex room with a full bath and walk in closet. This can be used a fourth bedroom, office or media room.