Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:25 PM

6083 Joybrook Road

6083 Joybrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

6083 Joybrook Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning, Like-New Townhome in gated Community! Great Johns Creek Location!
Upgrades Galore... Hardwood Floors* Updated Fixtures throughout* Granite and stained cabinets in Kitchen*
Custom Built Bookcases in the Family Room* and More! Elegant Master Suite has deep Trey Ceiling and Granite vanity*
Spacious Secondary Bedrooms* Finished basement with Hardwoods and Stone Fireplace* Fenced Patio*
Walk to shopping and schools! Wonderful Neighborhood Amenities!
Landlord pays HOA, water, trash and exterior/lawn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6083 Joybrook Road have any available units?
6083 Joybrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6083 Joybrook Road have?
Some of 6083 Joybrook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6083 Joybrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
6083 Joybrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6083 Joybrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 6083 Joybrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 6083 Joybrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 6083 Joybrook Road offers parking.
Does 6083 Joybrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6083 Joybrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6083 Joybrook Road have a pool?
No, 6083 Joybrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 6083 Joybrook Road have accessible units?
No, 6083 Joybrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6083 Joybrook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6083 Joybrook Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6083 Joybrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6083 Joybrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
