6083 Joybrook Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning, Like-New Townhome in gated Community! Great Johns Creek Location!

Upgrades Galore... Hardwood Floors* Updated Fixtures throughout* Granite and stained cabinets in Kitchen*

Custom Built Bookcases in the Family Room* and More! Elegant Master Suite has deep Trey Ceiling and Granite vanity*

Spacious Secondary Bedrooms* Finished basement with Hardwoods and Stone Fireplace* Fenced Patio*

Walk to shopping and schools! Wonderful Neighborhood Amenities!

Landlord pays HOA, water, trash and exterior/lawn