Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities elevator gym pool tennis court

Live in luxury in this gated FOUR BRICK SIDED town-home! Hardwoods and coffered ceilings throughout main. HUGE master and oversized bedrooms, with 2 additional bonus areas on 2nd and 3rd floor. Elevator that services all floors! HOA maintains landscaping, pool, tennis courts and exercise facilities! In sought after Johns Creek HS District.