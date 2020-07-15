All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 6061 Farrell Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
6061 Farrell Way
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

6061 Farrell Way

6061 Farrell Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6061 Farrell Way, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
View of lake and community nature trails! located in a gated community this open floor-plan is great for entertaining w/ Hardwoods on main, double-sided fireplace open to kitchen, large breakfast bar, gas cooking & separate oven & microwave. Plenty of space with 3 large bedrooms up w/ double vanities in guest bath. Large master bedroom offers view of woods, enjoy the spacious mster bath w/ separate tub & shower that includes a walk-in closet. The terrace level includes a large room with private bath and closet, could be used as bonus room or 4th bedroom. Sorry No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6061 Farrell Way have any available units?
6061 Farrell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6061 Farrell Way have?
Some of 6061 Farrell Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6061 Farrell Way currently offering any rent specials?
6061 Farrell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6061 Farrell Way pet-friendly?
No, 6061 Farrell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 6061 Farrell Way offer parking?
Yes, 6061 Farrell Way offers parking.
Does 6061 Farrell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6061 Farrell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6061 Farrell Way have a pool?
No, 6061 Farrell Way does not have a pool.
Does 6061 Farrell Way have accessible units?
No, 6061 Farrell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6061 Farrell Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6061 Farrell Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6061 Farrell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6061 Farrell Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJohns Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Johns Creek Apartments with BalconiesJohns Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College