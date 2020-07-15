6061 Farrell Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

View of lake and community nature trails! located in a gated community this open floor-plan is great for entertaining w/ Hardwoods on main, double-sided fireplace open to kitchen, large breakfast bar, gas cooking & separate oven & microwave. Plenty of space with 3 large bedrooms up w/ double vanities in guest bath. Large master bedroom offers view of woods, enjoy the spacious mster bath w/ separate tub & shower that includes a walk-in closet. The terrace level includes a large room with private bath and closet, could be used as bonus room or 4th bedroom. Sorry No Pets