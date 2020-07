Amenities

SPACIOUS 3-level townhouse in GATED COMMUNITY! Bright and clean. Excellent Northview School District in North Fulton. Upgraded kitchen. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room. Located in the heart of Johns Creek. Walk to restaurants, schools and shopping. Huge master suite with large tub. Great secondary upstairs bedrooms + an over-sized bedroom or media room at the ground level with full bath and large walk-in closet. This one won't last long!