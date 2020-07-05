5965 Cabotage Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

BACKYARD/PATIO! Step less entry! Unique unit in sought after community/location! Master bedroom on main! Updated! Granite/hardwoods. Swim/tennis and gated community. NORTH VIEW HIGH, Rivertrail Middle and Shakerag Elementary! Mins from Johns Creek Emory, groceries, Regal Cinemas, restaurants, Lifetime, Avalon and so much more! Loft upstairs perfect set up for a study or rec area. GATED!!! Walk to restaurants!!!! Water/trash included. 2 car garage! Unit has a loft area which can be used for office/play/entertainment!