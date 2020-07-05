All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

5965 Cabotage Road

5965 Cabotage Road · No Longer Available
Location

5965 Cabotage Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
BACKYARD/PATIO! Step less entry! Unique unit in sought after community/location! Master bedroom on main! Updated! Granite/hardwoods. Swim/tennis and gated community. NORTH VIEW HIGH, Rivertrail Middle and Shakerag Elementary! Mins from Johns Creek Emory, groceries, Regal Cinemas, restaurants, Lifetime, Avalon and so much more! Loft upstairs perfect set up for a study or rec area. GATED!!! Walk to restaurants!!!! Water/trash included. 2 car garage! Unit has a loft area which can be used for office/play/entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5965 Cabotage Road have any available units?
5965 Cabotage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5965 Cabotage Road have?
Some of 5965 Cabotage Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5965 Cabotage Road currently offering any rent specials?
5965 Cabotage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5965 Cabotage Road pet-friendly?
No, 5965 Cabotage Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5965 Cabotage Road offer parking?
Yes, 5965 Cabotage Road offers parking.
Does 5965 Cabotage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5965 Cabotage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5965 Cabotage Road have a pool?
Yes, 5965 Cabotage Road has a pool.
Does 5965 Cabotage Road have accessible units?
No, 5965 Cabotage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5965 Cabotage Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5965 Cabotage Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5965 Cabotage Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5965 Cabotage Road does not have units with air conditioning.

