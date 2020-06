Amenities

Great Family Home located in Fabulous Johns Creek City, Award Winning Schools! New Interior Paint. Hardwood floors throughout main level, main level guest bedroom/office with private bathroom, a second main level office or computer room, spacious master suite with sitting area and fireplace, spacious bedrooms, Full Finished basement with an in-law suite and rec room. Desirable and quiet neighborhood with easy access to Amenities, Shopping and Major Roads.