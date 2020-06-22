All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

5630 Vicarage Walk, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in sought-after Alpharetta/Johns Creek area. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. High ceilings. Open floor-plan with formal dining room, living room, breakfast room, and family room with built-in bookcases. Gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, over-sized granite island with built-in range, double ovens, and tons of storage. Master suite features sitting area, walk-in closet w/ custom shelving, custom-built shower & garden tub. 3 additional large bedrooms, side-car garage, extended deck/patio, fully fenced backyard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Vicarage Walk have any available units?
5630 Vicarage Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5630 Vicarage Walk have?
Some of 5630 Vicarage Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Vicarage Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Vicarage Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Vicarage Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 5630 Vicarage Walk is pet friendly.
Does 5630 Vicarage Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Vicarage Walk does offer parking.
Does 5630 Vicarage Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Vicarage Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Vicarage Walk have a pool?
No, 5630 Vicarage Walk does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Vicarage Walk have accessible units?
No, 5630 Vicarage Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Vicarage Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Vicarage Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5630 Vicarage Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 5630 Vicarage Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
