5630 Vicarage Walk

Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in sought-after Alpharetta/Johns Creek area. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. High ceilings. Open floor-plan with formal dining room, living room, breakfast room, and family room with built-in bookcases. Gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, over-sized granite island with built-in range, double ovens, and tons of storage. Master suite features sitting area, walk-in closet w/ custom shelving, custom-built shower & garden tub. 3 additional large bedrooms, side-car garage, extended deck/patio, fully fenced backyard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.