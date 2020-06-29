555 Crossgate Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing corner lot home ready for you! Upon entering you are greeted by a two-story foyer with lots of natural light, beautiful Hardwood floors and entrance to both the formal living room and downstairs bedroom with full bath. The kitchen is perfect for that dinner party with a center island, Granite counters, Stainless appliances and access to both the formal dining room/family room. Access the deck through the main floor which overlooks the tree-lined, fenced backyard.The two-story family room is centered on an inviting fireplace with rear stairs to the second floor.