All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 555 Crossgate Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
555 Crossgate Trail
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

555 Crossgate Trail

555 Crossgate Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

555 Crossgate Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Doublegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing corner lot home ready for you! Upon entering you are greeted by a two-story foyer with lots of natural light, beautiful Hardwood floors and entrance to both the formal living room and downstairs bedroom with full bath. The kitchen is perfect for that dinner party with a center island, Granite counters, Stainless appliances and access to both the formal dining room/family room. Access the deck through the main floor which overlooks the tree-lined, fenced backyard.The two-story family room is centered on an inviting fireplace with rear stairs to the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Crossgate Trail have any available units?
555 Crossgate Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 555 Crossgate Trail have?
Some of 555 Crossgate Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Crossgate Trail currently offering any rent specials?
555 Crossgate Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Crossgate Trail pet-friendly?
No, 555 Crossgate Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 555 Crossgate Trail offer parking?
Yes, 555 Crossgate Trail offers parking.
Does 555 Crossgate Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Crossgate Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Crossgate Trail have a pool?
No, 555 Crossgate Trail does not have a pool.
Does 555 Crossgate Trail have accessible units?
No, 555 Crossgate Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Crossgate Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Crossgate Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Crossgate Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Crossgate Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College