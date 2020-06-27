5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy

Amenities
House with Pool!!! - Property Id: 133618
Welcome home! Enter into this gorgeous executive home with impressive Gone with the Wind staircase! Great kitchen with Granite countertops and a large custom built-in bar. This home also boasts new hardwood floors, new roof, gutters, paint, windows, and HVAC system. Private fenced yard with professional landscaping is great for entertaining.. not to mention a fabulous pool area with stone accents, and jacuzzi with waterfall perfect for fun and relaxation. Your guests will be impressed!
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
Large rooms, tall ceilings, trim and crown moldings, the large very private back yard that backs up to Johns Creek. Everything is updated
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133618
Property Id 133618
(RLNE4984049)