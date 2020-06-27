All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy

5515 Cameron Forest Parkway
Location

5515 Cameron Forest Parkway, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
House with Pool!!! - Property Id: 133618

Welcome home! Enter into this gorgeous executive home with impressive Gone with the Wind staircase! Great kitchen with Granite countertops and a large custom built-in bar. This home also boasts new hardwood floors, new roof, gutters, paint, windows, and HVAC system. Private fenced yard with professional landscaping is great for entertaining.. not to mention a fabulous pool area with stone accents, and jacuzzi with waterfall perfect for fun and relaxation. Your guests will be impressed!
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

Large rooms, tall ceilings, trim and crown moldings, the large very private back yard that backs up to Johns Creek. Everything is updated
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133618
Property Id 133618

(RLNE4984049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy have any available units?
5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy have?
Some of 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy offer parking?
No, 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy has a pool.
Does 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5515 Cameron Forest Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
