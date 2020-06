Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Terrific 4 BR 3.5 BA home with finished basement in Northview High district! Hardcoat stucco! 2 story great room a wall of windows! New solid hardwood floor on whole first floor. Terrific master BR with sitting room and spacious bath! New carpet, new paint inside and out, new windows. Finished basement with BR, BA, rec room, kitchenette, and storage! Newly painted deck! Private, level yard plus area for playset or trampoline! Swim & tennis! Walking distance to Lacrosse field.