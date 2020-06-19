All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
530 Ashleaf Place
530 Ashleaf Place

530 Ashleaf Place · No Longer Available
Location

530 Ashleaf Place, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
A+ LOCATION!!!! Prime Johns Creek Location. Great School District. Swim, Tennis, Clubhouse. Invisible fence. The Owner will take care of Lawn service, you just enjoy the private back yard & big patio for entertaining, grilling or relaxing. Professional landscaping. Quiet neighborhood. Minutes to 400 and 141 HWYs. Min to shopping and Emory hospital. No sign. Credit score must be more than 625, Income 3 times the rent amount, must been w/the same employer at least for 6 months. Deposit & 1st month rent due at the time of the contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Ashleaf Place have any available units?
530 Ashleaf Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 530 Ashleaf Place have?
Some of 530 Ashleaf Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Ashleaf Place currently offering any rent specials?
530 Ashleaf Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Ashleaf Place pet-friendly?
No, 530 Ashleaf Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 530 Ashleaf Place offer parking?
Yes, 530 Ashleaf Place does offer parking.
Does 530 Ashleaf Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Ashleaf Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Ashleaf Place have a pool?
Yes, 530 Ashleaf Place has a pool.
Does 530 Ashleaf Place have accessible units?
No, 530 Ashleaf Place does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Ashleaf Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Ashleaf Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Ashleaf Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Ashleaf Place does not have units with air conditioning.
