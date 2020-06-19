530 Ashleaf Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

A+ LOCATION!!!! Prime Johns Creek Location. Great School District. Swim, Tennis, Clubhouse. Invisible fence. The Owner will take care of Lawn service, you just enjoy the private back yard & big patio for entertaining, grilling or relaxing. Professional landscaping. Quiet neighborhood. Minutes to 400 and 141 HWYs. Min to shopping and Emory hospital. No sign. Credit score must be more than 625, Income 3 times the rent amount, must been w/the same employer at least for 6 months. Deposit & 1st month rent due at the time of the contract.