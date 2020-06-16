5250 Skidaway Drive

Amenities
Absolutely Stunning Floor Plan for Beautifully Updated 4-Sides Brick Corner Lot Home! Amazing vaulted foyer greets you! Gorgeous flooring! Spacious Kitchen includes big breakfast area, breakfast bar, beautiful cabinetry, and plenty of counter space opens to large fireside family room! Sliding Glass Door leads from breakfast area to big, private back yard. Beautiful Living and Dining Room. HUGE MASTER SUITE has trey ceiling, fire place, spa-like master bath with walk in shower, Jacuzzi Tub, and Double Vanities. All bedrooms are spacious!