Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:58 AM

5250 Skidaway Drive

5250 Skidaway Drive · (770) 592-9699
Location

5250 Skidaway Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3154 sqft

Amenities

Absolutely Stunning Floor Plan for Beautifully Updated 4-Sides Brick Corner Lot Home! Amazing vaulted foyer greets you! Gorgeous flooring! Spacious Kitchen includes big breakfast area, breakfast bar, beautiful cabinetry, and plenty of counter space opens to large fireside family room! Sliding Glass Door leads from breakfast area to big, private back yard. Beautiful Living and Dining Room. HUGE MASTER SUITE has trey ceiling, fire place, spa-like master bath with walk in shower, Jacuzzi Tub, and Double Vanities. All bedrooms are spacious!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Skidaway Drive have any available units?
5250 Skidaway Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5250 Skidaway Drive have?
Some of 5250 Skidaway Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 Skidaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Skidaway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Skidaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5250 Skidaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5250 Skidaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5250 Skidaway Drive does offer parking.
Does 5250 Skidaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5250 Skidaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Skidaway Drive have a pool?
No, 5250 Skidaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5250 Skidaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5250 Skidaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 Skidaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 Skidaway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 Skidaway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5250 Skidaway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
