All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 5123 Wellsley Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
5123 Wellsley Bend
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

5123 Wellsley Bend

5123 Wellsley Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5123 Wellsley Bnd, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Alpharetta 4 bedroom Townhouse - Perfect townhome within walking distance to Windward elementary and convenient to 400. Spacious Bright open floor plan and 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Granite tops, cherry cabinets.

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5047070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 Wellsley Bend have any available units?
5123 Wellsley Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5123 Wellsley Bend have?
Some of 5123 Wellsley Bend's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 Wellsley Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Wellsley Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Wellsley Bend pet-friendly?
No, 5123 Wellsley Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5123 Wellsley Bend offer parking?
No, 5123 Wellsley Bend does not offer parking.
Does 5123 Wellsley Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5123 Wellsley Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Wellsley Bend have a pool?
No, 5123 Wellsley Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Wellsley Bend have accessible units?
No, 5123 Wellsley Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Wellsley Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5123 Wellsley Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 5123 Wellsley Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5123 Wellsley Bend has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College