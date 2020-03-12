5123 Wellsley Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Alpharetta 4 bedroom Townhouse - Perfect townhome within walking distance to Windward elementary and convenient to 400. Spacious Bright open floor plan and 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Granite tops, cherry cabinets.



A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



